Africa CDC calls for more testing amid resurgence of COVID-19

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The director of Africa’s main public health institute Thursday called on mainland authorities to increase COVID-19 testing amid an alarming increase in infections in some countries.

Across the continent of 1.3 billion people, new cases have risen 37% over the past week, said Ahmed Ogwill, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the past four weeks, he added, new positives have increased by 11%.

“COVID is still very much with us, and in fact, when we look at the numbers, we see that there are some Member States that are entering a new wave and we are watching them very closely,” he said. Analysis, next week we will be able to report whether the new waves have been preserved or if they are quickly controlled.

Although he did not name the countries where positives rose, South Africa is one of them. The continent’s most developed economy has also been hardest hit by the pandemic, the source of most confirmed cases and deaths.

According to CDC data, COVID-19 has infected 12.1 million people in 54 countries, or 2% of the global total, and at least 256,000 people have died.

The vaccination rate in the region remains low mainly due to limited supplies and the reluctance of some. Only 25% of the African population is on the full treatment regimen and less than 3% receive a booster dose.

More Stories

What is Guatemala’s score on the 2022 Rule of Law Index?

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Bisila Bokoko: “With a book you will never be alone” | Interview | lit. 2022 | Telephone Corporation | cultural

7 days ago Mia Thompson

Brat Gay revealed Masa’s hidden goal of making a pact with the United States

7 days ago Mia Thompson

Faced with the global crisis, developing countries are turning to the United Nations and proposing changes in taxation

1 week ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Mexico has conditions for the transfer of companies: Buenrostro

1 week ago Mia Thompson

What are the least developed countries?

1 week ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

They offer certification for a general medicine degree from the UAQ

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Xbox Game Pass showcases the games arriving in 2023 with a stunning trailer

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Africa CDC calls for more testing amid resurgence of COVID-19

15 hours ago Mia Thompson

Achieve it in just 48 hours

15 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Rafael Marquez, among the new members of the Hall of Fame

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson