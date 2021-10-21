AFRICA/UGANDA – Preserving and developing faith and traditions: the bishops inaugurate the works in light of the Synod

Kinda-Mityana (Agenzia Fides) – “In this Synod on the Synod, Pope Francis called all the bishops to be together as Christians and to share the Gospel,” said Archbishop Anthony Zziwa, Bishop of the Archdiocese of Kinda-Mityana on the occasion of the start of the preparations for the Synod at the invitation of the Holy Father for the month of October 2023 .

“It is the task of the synod bishops to discuss issues on the agenda and express their views,” he commented in a note from Ugandan Catholics on the Internet received by Fides.

At the meeting at St. Noa Mwagaly Cathedral, Monsignor Zziwa, who is also President of the Ugandan Episcopal Conference, invited all Christians to participate and live on the path of this Synod.

The Archbishop explained that “guarding and developing faith and traditions, maintaining and strengthening ecclesiastical discipline”, is what we must work on, focusing on the theme of this event: “For the Synodal Church, communion, participation and mission”.

The inaugural Mass, celebrated by Bishop Sziwa, was broadcast live on the Ugandan Catholic Internet, Ugandan Catholic Television and other local media platforms, as a testament to the great value of this synod for all.

