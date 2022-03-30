After the exclusion, Panama closes its doors to Canada

Panama continued to regret its painful exclusion from the Qatar World Cup.

After experiencing the euphoria and staying at least a place in the playoffs until the penultimate window of three games of the CONCACAF octagonal final, Panama closes in on Wednesday’s clash against qualifier Canada with grief over their last game chances of repeating the journey. for the World Cup event.

This time, closing the judiciary will have no incentive for Panama, as it did in the previous two years. In fact, over four years ago, the Canaleros celebrated their first qualification for the World Cup, Russia 2018.

A 1-1 draw at home against bottom club Honduras on Thursday and Costa Rica’s 1-0 home win over Canada on that day allowed the Costa Ricans to dislodge the team led by Danish coach Thomas Christiansen from fourth. Then came the disaster of defeat in the United States 5-1, which decided the liquidation of Panama.

Costa Rica, which has faltered in most encounters, has rebounded in recent days and secured at least a fourth place that would allow it to go into a playoff against a rival from Oceania. It closes on Wednesday against the United States, which will guarantee even a loss one of the two remaining direct tickets, since arriving in San Jose with a three-point lead and a wide goal advantage over its rivals.

Canada, which has already obtained the passport, qualified for the last game at the top of the standings with 28 points, three points behind the United States and Mexico, and tied with 25 points, six points behind Costa Rica (22).

Meanwhile, in Panama, the disqualification is difficult to shake off and accusations abound against Christiansen, whose future as head of the Central American team immediately became uncertain after a draw against Honduras and a defeat against the Americans.

Christiansen went from being praised for his attacking and possessive footballing nature, to being criticized for losing important home points that were sorely missed in the end.

He cried after being beaten in the United States, and expressed interest in continuing to lead Panama after the playoffs.

“The Panamanian Football Association (FEPAFUT) already knows what it is like. I have already expressed myself. I have shown that I want to stay. Even my agents. Christiansen said my first choice would be Panama. We will see what happens.

Captain Anibal Godoy voiced his support for Christiansen’s continuation after the disqualification, although he admitted the team was devastated after the blow.

“It is very difficult emotionally, we are going through difficult times,” said the midfielder. “But as a group we set out to finish in the best way possible.”

Canada lands in Panama as the remnants of the festivities surface after wrapping up their return to the World Cup on Sunday after 36 years of absence. The Canadians have everything in their favor to finish first in the figure eight, and even lose.