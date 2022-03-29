Report: The United States will hold a friendly duel against Argentina

After linking his ticket for a few weeks to the Qatar World Cup 2022, The Argentina national team The search for competitors has begun to hold friendly duels that will serve as preparation for the exhibition to be held next November Everything indicates that some CONCACAF teams are in the sights of the AFC.

According to the journalist’s information TUDNDaniel Nohra Albiceleste is close to achieving two friendlies in the United States ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

One of the two confrontations that can be closed in the next few days will be against United StateA group is seeking to close its direct ticket to Qatar next Wednesday during its visit to Costa Rica. The other contender for the current American champions will be Mexico.

In the event of a duel Between Argentina and USMNTAnd the This will be the first meeting the two teams have faced since their 4-0 victory for Argentina at the Copa America Centenario. held in the United States.

The feat that USMNT will seek against Argentina

What is more, If Team USA meet Argentina, the team led by Greg Berhalter will have the opportunity to break the 23-year drought without defeating Argentina. Well, the last time the North American team beat Albiceleste in a friendly duel was held in 1999, where the team was led by Bruce Arena beat Albiceleste Marcelo Bielsa with a goal from Joe Max Moore.