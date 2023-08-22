After the final enlargement, the BRICS countries will account for 40% of the world’s GDP and 50% of the world’s population

Just over 40% of the world’s population lives in one of the BRICS countries. Of this total, more than 85% live in China or India. The share of the BRICS countries in world GDP, which has reached 31.6% (calculated on the basis of purchasing power parity), exceeds the share of the G7 economies (29.9%), although in nominal terms the G7 countries still account for 45 % From the world. GDP (compared to 70% in the 1990s).

About twenty countries (Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Palestine, Senegal, Thailand, Venezuela and Vietnam ) have officially applied to become full members of the group. If a positive decision is taken at the Johannesburg Summit, the participation of the BRICS countries in the world economy will rise to 40% and the member states will account for more than 50% of the world’s population.

Sixteen other countries (Afghanistan, Angola, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe) have also expressed interest in joining the organization. .

