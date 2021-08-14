Age of Empires will have a mobile version for Android and iOS | SPORTS-PLAY

Classics never go out of style. While many PC gamers are waiting for the release of age of empires 4Microsoft has kept the mobile version development secret.

Tencent confirmed the news in a conspiracy Online. TiMi Studios will be responsible for developing this new app called Return to Empire for Android and iOS devices.

The new age of empires for mobile?

Is it really the age of pocket empires? Many wondered if this was the famous franchise, some even questioned the presentation as if it was just a version adapted with touch controls.

The fact is that “Age of Empires” is never mentioned, but the Xbox Game Studios logo appears at the end of the trailer, and a version of the classic song from the PC game saga was also used.

For now, video game analyst Danielle Ahmed warns that it has only been indicated that it will be launched in China. The official release date is not yet known or if there is an international version.

Tencent’s TiMi Studios Group has confirmed that it is working with Xbox Game Studios and its subsidiary World’s Edge to adapt Age of Empires IP for smartphones. The game was developed by TiMi Studios under the title “Back to Empire” and is scheduled to be released in China. pic.twitter.com/xGNjQZjeKE – Daniel Ahmed (@ZhugeEX) August 12, 2021

