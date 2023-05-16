Endgame’ and becomes the second highest-grossing film in Mexico

May 15, 2023, 19:07 – Updated May 15, 2023, 20:26

The rise of the Mario brothers continues, despite the fact that they have been displaced to second place in the box office, due to the fault of James Gunn himself and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Super Mario Bros. has become a movie. The Movie is officially the second highest-grossing film in Mexicobased on Week 6 receipts shown, surpassing “Avengers: Endgame” which had previously taken home the silver.

The teacher has been achieved with accumulated to 1492 million pesosAnd Courtesy of 21.8 million attendees who watched the lighting adaptation of the hit Nintendo franchise. “Avengers: Endgame” has a net worth of 1,474 million pesos in Mexico.

The Super Mario Bros. movie needs. The Movie to just one step. Spider-Man: No Homecoming is the highest grossing movie in the country. With a collection of 81.165.976 million dollars, according to Box Office Mojo. Illumination only needs $700,000 to make it through and become the highest-grossing new film in Mexico.

With or without the #1 spot, “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” is already Universal’s best premiere in Mexico. According to Shigeru Miyamoto, there will definitely be more films inspired by Nintendo’s other intellectual property.