James Webb has just made an unprecedented discovery in our solar system – he taught me about science

Every time we talk about finding water outside our planet, it’s a sensation, and the truth is to be expected, because if water is found, there’s a chance life will be found. Which is curious, because we wouldn’t know how to react to this.

And on this occasion, it will not be an exception, because we bring you incredible news, and a great progress for NASA, which is that the James Webb Space Telescope, for the first time, found strong evidence of the presence of water in a comet close to our planet.

If you do not know well what a comet is, we will explain here, that this celestial body is mainly composed of dust and rocks, as well as ice particles. These bodies, although they are solid (rocky) when they approach the Sun, they begin to transition into a gaseous state.

When they are at a certain distance, they begin to form a kind of atmosphere around the center called a “coma” and it is made up of dust and gases, so every time it passes near the sun, it hits the coma with its solar wind, and that is when the tail of the famous comet is produced.

Once you know this, we come back to the main topic. This most important discovery for humanity was made using the Webb near-infrared spectrometer. The comet in which this evidence was found belongs to the main asteroid belt, and most importantly, the water ice of our solar system can be found in this place.

according to NASA flagthe scientist Stephanie Milam is one of the participants in the great project, he states that planet Earth is unique to all of us, that no precedents have been found revealing life on other planets or spaces in the universe, our home with plenty of water and full of life (in any of its forms) is completely habitable, so they find it strange that a comet would have so much evidence of water.

<< فهم تاريخ توزيع المياه في النظام الشمسي سيساعدنا على فهم أنظمة الكواكب الأخرى وإذا كان من الممكن أن يكونوا في طريقهم لاستضافة كوكب مشابه للأرض >> Little world Milam.

The comet is known as 238P / Read, and as mentioned earlier, it belongs to the main asteroid belt, although there is something that also surprised scientists, which is that carbon dioxide was not detectable in this comet, so the next step of the investigation is to find out if The rest of the belt comets also lacked carbon dioxide.

This is undoubtedly a great discovery for science, but it is also something that leaves them confused. However, relevant investigations will continue to be carried out in order to make sure of everything.