The Legend of Zelda Guide: Kingdom’s Tears – History, Sacred, Secondary…

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears he is here; The waiting time is over. This is an exclusive video game Nintendoswitch Available from May 12, 2023. a tour Complete guide We will assist you in practically every imaginable aspect of assistance links to eliminate Ganondorf Once and for all.

Author’s note: This guide is still under construction. Due to the huge amount of content in the game, we will update it little by little. We ask you for patience.

Before you start with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom our guide we leave you with Everything you need to know before you start With the game:

Basics of The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears

In this section of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, we list several Basic concepts Make sure Gameplay mechanics That we must master it if we intend to complete the game.

The main story and tasks of The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears

As its name suggests, in this part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, we are going to list all Story missions In order so you know What do you have to do to get to the end of the game.

Foundations of Hyrule Castle Grand Dawn Island To the Kingdom of Hyrule! Events at Hyrule Castle

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears side quests

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes a huge amount of optional content. Some of this content is optional side missions. Some of these secondary missions give us very interesting bonuses.

All shrines from The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears

the shrines From Breath of the Wild returns to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As in the previous video game, it is single dungeons in which we have to carry out a series of specific tasks to complete them and get their rewards.

Shrines of the Great Dawn Island : Uqo’u, Inisa, Gutanabaq, and Nasio’aia.

Hyrule shrines plain : Qiononi’su, Ios’ini, Susuai, Oiami, Se’paa, Iso’dag.

Shrines of religion : Ikutiyo, Timawak, Spotted, Sebaatak, Qimiyat.

Sky Din shrines: Qadrunir.

Weapons, items, and special clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this section of our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide we show you how to make sure Weapons, items and special clothes:

Extras from The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears

In this section of our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide we talk about all kinds of games additional features that do not fit into the previous sections, eg Any compatible amiibo.