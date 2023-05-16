Apply this home remedy to get rid of gum fungus from your fridge, this is how you prepare it

the House cleaning It can be one of the most stressful tasks, but when it comes to cooking, most of us like to escape from household chores, because many times it is very boring. However, rely on some Home remedies or preparations It will help you remove grease and dirt from certain areas of your kitchen.

Appliances such as the refrigerator require constant and thorough cleaning from time to time, and this will prevent leftovers from being stored and can decompose. Checking these items in your kitchen must be careful to prevent dirt from contaminating the food.

he refrigerator toilet It requires a long process, as we disassemble the drawers, shelves and racks to clean them, but the thing we must not forget is Clean the rubber on the doorsBecause it is in this area that moisture is concentrated and is more suitable for the emergence of fungus.

Although it is necessary to clean this area with soap and water, we want to share a file Home remedy Which you can make with just two ingredients, will help you de-mold and sanitize these areas of your fridge. It should be noted that before you start cleaning you must have all the cleaning tools such as gloves and cleaning brushes, to wash the rubber we suggest to use a toothbrush.

Remedy for removing mold from the refrigerator

what do I need?

1 tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda

2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide

cotton

Toothbrush

How do I set it up?

The preparation is very simple, you just need to mix 2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with 1 tablespoon of baking soda, stirring until it has a homogeneous consistency. With the help of a toothbrush, apply this solution to the rubber of the refrigerator and rub it gently until you remove the mold residue.

Wipe with a cotton cloth and repeat the process again. Finish cleaning with a damp cloth and let the area air out for 5 minutes and that’s it. The refrigerator door rubbers will be clean and mildew free. Constantly check this area and apply the treatment at every cleaning session.