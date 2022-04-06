Alexia Putellas has sold more shirts than Pedri or Piqué . shirts

Footballer Alexia PutillasStar F.C.B And the Spain national teamwhich sold twice as many T-shirts as other men’s team characters like pedryPique or Sergio Busquets.

On March 30, 2022, Barcelona played Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. The overall score was 8-3 in favor of the Catalan team, but beyond the score, Two events have been recorded that should be highlighted..

The first relates to attendance at the Camp Nou stands. she was 91,553 spectators set a record in SpainAnd Europe and the world of people who watched a women’s football match inside the stadium.

this number Exceeded 90185 viewers Who got the final Globalism 1999 – The Women’s Soccer Championship, held between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Botelas, the current Golden Ball, not only stood out on the field, scoring one of the goals of the “Blaugranas”, but also your shirt was one of the best seller The day of the Spanish classic match on the day of the men’s team players.

sales records

On March 30 they sold out 50 T-shirts With his name and the number 11 he usually wears on his back. which followed, with 25, it was earlythe current 19-year-old player star Directed by Xavi Hernandez.

But Barcelona do not take for granted the record they have achieved and are once again aiming to break their attendance mark. this time They hope to achieve it against Wolfsburg UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

The match will be played on April 22nd. More than 91,000 tickets are on sale to members and the public, They all sold out in just over 24 hours. If all goes according to plan, they will set a new record against the Germans in this division.