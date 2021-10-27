Alfa Romeo adds another horrific race in the US

24 mins ago Leland Griffith

Chris GraythenGetty Images

Esotericists should be very clear about Alfa Romeo’s diagnosis, because what’s happening with the 2021 season can easily be explained with more damning than the data we can comprehend.

Another race to the point gate

It happened again. A new race, the US Grand Prix, rolls into the points zone to lose at the end and stays at the gates. Adding to the Hinwil team’s annoyance, the car was competitive, much more so than other races. Enough to fight and even surpass the Alps, Aston Martin and the only Alpha Torri in the race, the Yuki Tsunoda race.

And this was the way the race was going until, when the work was practically over, Kimi Raikkonen suffered a spin at high speed that threw the Finn back to the ground, who started the race in 15th place. Kimi would end up crossing the finish line 13th, behind Lance Stroll, who had a crash in the first race corner that cost him a long time.

With Raikkonen out of the match, the responsibility falls to Antonio Giovinazzi, but the Italian, who this time facilitated the overtaking maneuver for his teammate, did not have the same rhythm, also in his tough fights with Fernando Alonso he had confirmed. Too many tires that didn’t run in the last laps.

The award went to Sebastian Vettel, returning from 18th place after launching the components. For its part, Alfa Romeo did not add again, to aggregate eleventh-sixth place in a season in which its drivers have only entered the points zone four times out of a possible 34.

away from williams

Williams, increasingly unattainable in the manufacturers, and in the drivers, even Nicholas Latifi beats Kimi Raikkonen not to mention the only point added by Giovinazzi, whose rhetoric about why he keeps going faster and faster in Formula 1 is like sugar in hot water.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

More Stories

Which state in the US has the most hurricanes in a year?

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

California, United States: What are climate migrants?

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

USA Women’s National Team: USA v Korea Republic: schedule and how to watch Carli Lloyd’s farewell match live today on TV

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Works by Jairo Soto Hernández arrive in the United States Library

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Fiocruz: Brazil’s IFA will undergo 14 tests in the US

2 days ago Leland Griffith

United States, Supply Chains, Consumption and Vaccines – 10/25/2021

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Caution regarding the need for testing for COVID19 in transplant patients due to its immunosuppressive effect

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

“I should have left before Formula 1”

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Dataminers Share How Many Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Games Will ‘At Least’ Arrive on Switch Online – Nintenderos

19 mins ago Leo Adkins

Photographer searching for homeowners resisting an eruption in La Palma; this is the picture

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Alfa Romeo adds another horrific race in the US

24 mins ago Leland Griffith