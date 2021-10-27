United States | Joe Biden seeks to create an “economic framework” for the Indo-Pacific versus China | Globalism

President EE.UU.And Joe BidenOn Wednesday, it said it would try to develop an “Indo-Pacific economic framework”, a policy it did not provide many details about but would mark a new step in its strategy to counter the power of the United States. China.

Look: US announces tourist rules from November: What will happen to unvaccinated children?

Biden He announced this during his virtual participation in the East Asia Summit, organized within the framework of the Meeting of Heads of Government, ASEAN Countries and External Partners, which this year is being held online due to COVID-19.

“President Biden The White House announced in a statement after Biden’s intervention, which was closed to the press, that the United States would explore with allies the development of an economic framework for the Indo-Pacific region.

This framework will define the “common goals” of United State and the Indo-Pacific “in terms of trade facilitation, standards for economy and digital technology, resilience of supply chains, decarbonization and clean energy,” the White House noted.

The official memo adds that the framework will also allow for other issues of “common interest” to be addressed, such as “infrastructure and standards for workers”.

The White House did not immediately provide more details on what this economic framework might mean, and if it could mean the development of a new multilateral trade agreement, four years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). ). Cooperation Agreement).

Since he took power in January, Biden She has avoided entering into any trade deal negotiations and preferred to focus instead on revitalizing the US economy domestically.

However, some experts have warned about it United State It unleashes China, which last year along with dozens of countries in Asia and Oceania signed the world’s largest free trade agreement, called the Regional Economic Association (RCEP).

Aaron Connelly, a specialist on Southeast Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, tweeted that an announcement Biden “It would probably help” to reduce criticism that the White House “has no response to China economically.”

What the White House has promised is to introduce next year’s initiative, backed by the Group of Seven, to invest in infrastructure in developing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, which will be called Building a Better Return to the World.

In your participation in the East Asia Summit, Biden It also “expressed concern about threats” to the “rules-based international order,” and made clear that “the United States will continue to support its allies” with respect to “democracy, human rights, legality, and freedom of navigation.” to the White House.

leaders United State, China, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, as well as almost all of the ASEAN partner countries: Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Burma was the only partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations who missed the summit, due to the reluctance of the Burmese military council to follow the agreements reached in April within that multilateral association to resolve the deep crisis in the country after the coup. 1 february.

as standard know more

Recommended video

The Joe Biden administration said Wednesday that the United States plans to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 starting in November. (Source: AFP)