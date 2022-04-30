All About Peru Business Visa | visa | business | nnda-nnlt | Economie

What is a work visa? Who are they? The Visa A work permit is a permit granted by the state of Peru to a foreigner so that he can carry out business activities, such as signing contracts, for a certain period of time.

Although citizens of some countries, such as Chile, Mexico, Brazil and those belonging to the European Union, do not require this type of visa, other people have to complete the process in order to conduct business in the country.

Who should apply for a work visa for Peru?

According to the information published on the page of the Peruvian Consulate in Madrid, Spain, this type of visa is aimed at people who want to enter Peru without residency, but for the purpose of doing business or legal, etc.

What does a work visa allow to do?

This type of visa allows you to sign contracts and conduct transactions. It is not allowed to engage in profitable or paid activities on the territory of Peru or receive income from a Peruvian source, except in the case of allowances as director of companies based in Peru or fees as international speakers or consultants under a service contract not exceeding 30 continuous days or accrued during a 12-month period.

What are the requirements to apply for a work visa in Peru?

According to the gate Ministry of Foreign Affairs These are the general requirements for ordering business visa:

Form GDC 005.

A valid passport.

A copy of a return ticket to Peru (ticket, e-ticket or reservation).

A letter from the company stating the purpose and duration of the visit and that there is sufficient financial support to cover all expenses during the stay in Peru.

A letter from the Peruvian company when linking the trip to a specific national counterpart stating the reason and duration of the trip, as well as having sufficient financial support to cover its expenses.

Two color passport size photos.

Pay the corresponding consular fee.

Pass an in-person interview scheduled by the Peruvian Consulate (the method of summons varies depending on the country in which the procedure is being carried out).

Noticeable: The process for obtaining your work visa varies depending on which country you are in; You can get more information by consulting website From the nearest Peruvian consulate to you.

You must fill out a form to apply for a work visa (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Does the process guarantee that I will get a work visa for Peru?

No, the fact that you have submitted your work visa application and the required documents does not guarantee that the visa will be granted automatically. Each application is evaluated individually by the Peruvian Consul, who is consulted.

It is important to know that, in addition, during the processing of the application, additional requirements may be requested.

How long can I stay with a work visa in Peru?

The maximum period of stay in Peru on a business visa is up to 183 non-extendable days, either on a continuous visit or on several consecutive visits within a period of 12 months from the date the visa was issued.

What countries require a work visa?

Below is the list of countries that require business visa To enter Peru:

South america

Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Central America and the Caribbean

Antigua Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic.

North Amarica

Canada and the USA.

Africa

Angola, Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of South Africa, Senegal, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zaire and Zambia.

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Kosovo. Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Serbian Republic, Montenegro, San Marino, Holy See, Switzerland, Turkey. Republic of Russia and Ukraine.

Asia

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, Qatar, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Lao Republic DPRK, Singapore (businessmen and students only), Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

Oceania

Australia, Fiji, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, New Zealand, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.