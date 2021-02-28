AMLO proposes a new bracero program for the United States

48 mins ago Leland Griffith

Legalizing the influx of immigrants so Mexicans and Central Americans can work United State, Similar to the Bracero program of the era World War II, Is the president’s suggestion Anders Manuel Lopez Obrador To its American counterpart, Joe Biden.

On the second day of the business tour, he confirmed that on Monday he will have a videoconference with Joe Biden Among the topics to be raised in Mexico will be rural and migration.

They will need to grow and produce Mexican workers s Central AmericaHe said, (Okay) we better arrange the flow of migrants, and legalize it to give workers a guarantee that they won’t risk their lives, and that human rights are protected.

According to the president, the US economy needs between 600,000 and 800,000 Workers In a year, which is not available despite automation, it is better to come up with a good deal.

Record that there is a work history during World War II, During which time an agreement was signed for workers to grow crops in I am, Commonly known as the program Brasero, Which is that while the Americans went to war, the Mexicans helped prevent a decline in production.

Now it’s similar, the president added, that if you don’t have Mexican workers, how do you ensure production increases in I amThat is why you will propose an agreement.

The main thing is that we develop ourselves, so that Mexicans can work and be happy in the place they were born, where their relatives are, their customs, their culture, but if someone wants to go find their lives elsewhere, they can do it because it is legal, through an agreement with a government. United State. It is one of the things that we want to bring up in this meeting on Monday, I repeat, accompanied by the Governor of Zacatecas, Alejandro Tello.

Written by Francisco Nieto / Presenter

Moaaz

More Stories

Consumer spending is on the rise in the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Lavrov reveals the details of an American attack on Syria

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: President Al-Bashir must be arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States does not want to separate, but it wants change with Saudi Arabia

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan Airlines Ordina dos A330-800

2 days ago Leland Griffith

United States: Huawei wants to discuss its case with Washington on the sidelines of talks with Beijing

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

AMLO proposes a new bracero program for the United States

48 mins ago Leland Griffith

Clear calculations: What households bought in an economic recovery – sectors – the economy

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Justice orders the lifting of the siege on the home of the opposition, Bobby Wayne | Scientist

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Venezuela loses to Colombia – International Football Association – Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A big woman chases and shoots a thief in Australia

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring