American football will end the ban on kneeling on the national anthem

Mediotiempo Editorial

Mexico City / 28.02.2021 08:19:27

During this saturday, Football Procedure Votes to end the ban on players kneeling during the National AnthemThey are doing in protest of racial inequality and police brutality; I was surprised that 100 percent were not in favor.

However, the majority were, as more than 70 percent of the commission’s members canceled the policy, while the remaining 30 wanted to maintain it, because they did not correctly believe that it was not in place.

“We know that this is a very contentious issue within our country and around the world,” he said President DA Football, Cindy Barlow-Kuhn.

So no I was surprised that our members are not one hundred percent In a way or another “.

The United States women’s national team It is a team committed to combating racism. Even, Megan Rapinoe, A player on that team, has given something to talk about since 2016, so since then he has knelt on the national anthem.

Player National Football League, Colin Kaepernick, He also knelt in 2016 and These policies have since been analyzed.