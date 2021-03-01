Donald Trump reappears and confirms that he will seek the presidency of the United States in 2024

“I don’t rule out hitting them for the third time,” he said at an event in Florida.

DrOnald Trump is back in political life. This Sunday The former President of the United States appeared again at an event in Florida He confirmed that he would seek to return to the White House in 2024.

“No matter how much they try to silence us from Washington or the media, we are stronger every day.” Mention during Conservative Policy Action Conference (CPAC). “Could They decide to defeat them for the third time. In the end we will, “he commented, referring to the possibility of fighting again.

Likewise, Trump again denied his defeat in the last election: “This choice was liked.” He also excluded any possibility of creating a different party. So he tried to push the Republicans:

“Our movement made up of proud and hardworking American patriots has just begun. We will not create new parties, That was false news, we will not divide our strength. Wouldn’t it be cool? Let’s start a new match and divide our vote, so you never win. No, we are not interested in that. “We will be united and strong like never before,” he added.

It is among the most controversial phrases he used Trump claimed during the conference that Joe Biden had become the worst president to date. He pointed out the need to open schools:

“We knew the Biden government was going to be bad, but not so bad. It’s been the most disastrous month in history.” We went from America first to America at the end, within a month. Seals.