Intelect Search completes a hospital in Uganda

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Intelect Search has completed its second program
A project in Kicwamba, a rural area seven hours drive from the Ugandan capital, Kampala. In 2017
Consulting executives visited the area and in 2018 Intelectsearch funded 100% of
Building a maternity hospital where about 500 babies are born a year in a community of about 6000
Families.

Last June, construction of this hospital was completed, which began in November
2019 Through this project, they intend to improve the living conditions of the local community. The project is 100% funded by consulting firm Intelectsearch and already has excellent facilities and even a handicapped toilet.

Intelect Search is very clear that the purpose of Intelectsearch + Foundation projects
Nakupenda to support children in health and education. In this case, for the second time, it supports
A locally implemented project by Fundación Africa Directo, which stands for Intelectsearch
Ensuring success since they have been helping the underprivileged in 22 countries for 25 years.

Intelect Search is a consulting company born in 2006 that specializes in searching for agents and bankers
A fortune for international financial institutions and managers. In 2019, more than 40 projects from
Success for your customers.

