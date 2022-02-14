AMLO’s son denies conflict of interest for a home in Houston, US

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

After Mexicans Against Corruption, Impunity and Latinos report a potential conflict of interest between Baker Hughes and President Ramon Lopez Beltran’s son, yesterday he and his wife, Carolyn Adams, denied any possible wrongdoing.

“In 2018, I made the decision (to continue) to practice my legal profession, until we, as a family, decided to move to the United States. Currently and since 2020, I have been working as a legal advisor for the development and construction of KEI Partners https://www.keipartners.com, a private company In Houston I got my TN work visa.

I am an ordinary citizen and have no interference with the government of Mexico. One hundred percent of my income comes from my work in Houston. There was not and there will be no conflict of interest. “I ask you to respect my private life and the life of my family,” Lopez Beltran said.

On her part, Caroline clarified, regarding the rental house referred to in the report, that it was she who rented the property under the required requirements in the United States and for which she signed a contract. He added that Lopez Beltran was still in the process of obtaining a visa in this law.

He confirmed, in turn, that he did not know the property owner or the executives from Baker Hughes.

He said in a press release where he added screenshots of an alleged conversation with a real estate agent who contacted him to rent the property.

He noted that: “We have all the evidence in our possession and are ready to hand it over to the relevant authorities, so that, when they deem it appropriate and timely, they may or may not disclose the information publicly.”

According to the report, Ramon Lopez and Carolyn Adams occupied the indicated property in September 2019, a month after Baker Hughes secured a multi-million dollar contract with Pemex.

The note said the property in question, at the time of its lease, was in the name of a senior Baker Hughes official.

[email protected]

More Stories

La Jornada – Uganda debe compensar al Congo con 325 mdd por invasión entre 1998 y 2003

45 mins ago Leland Griffith

Why is it important to create an approval workflow?

1 week ago Leo Adkins

US scientists are studying how global warming affects penguins in Antarctica

2 weeks ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Rwanda will reopen the land border with Uganda after three years

2 weeks ago Leland Griffith

The United States is “concerned” by Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara

2 weeks ago Leland Griffith

New species of ‘incredibly rare’ insects discovered in Uganda

2 weeks ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Elon Musk – The Financier

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

58 countries will participate in the Venice Biennale of the Arts to be held in April and November | culture | entertainment

42 mins ago Cynthia Porter

AMLO’s son denies conflict of interest for a home in Houston, US

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

An Uber driver catches her cheating partner during a trip | Video

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Running with Sabiny – Revista corricolari running

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson