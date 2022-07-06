An optimistic Ugandan team advances to the Tango XIX ITTF Cup in Argentina

XIX for ITTF Tango Cup 2022:

6 The tenth – 10 The tenth July

– 10 July Buenos Aires City, Argentina

The Ugandan national table tennis team was officially marked on Tuesday 5 July 2022 for the ITTF XIX Copa Tango Championships in South America, Argentina to be exact.

Sarah Chilangat, an official with the National Council for Sports (NCS), carried out the flag missions outside the MTN Indoor Arena, at Lugogo in Kampala City.

Hours later, the team left Entebbe International Airport for Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to spend a night at the four-star Debredamo Hotel.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the team will set out on its journey to its final destination as it travels 7,000 miles across the South Atlantic.

The team includes four athletes. Harriet in Namatovo (Milan Table Tennis Academy), Nakaima (Moisegua Table Tennis Club, Iganga), Yusuf Nsubuga (Mbugo Table Tennis Club) and Osman Lokoi (Mbale Tigers Academy), under the guidance of coach Edward Kubwe.

Table tennis players and head coach Edward Coboy (far right)

Lukoye thinks they did a good exercise in making a strong case in Argentina.

We have trained well and we also have several training camps in UK (Birmingham) and South Africa. Lokoi revealed that he hopes to compete rather than participate.”

Cobwe This coach is also positive about his impressive and dynamic performance.

“The team trained well. The goal is to play well and qualify for the qualifying tournaments. The dream is alive,” Cowboy reveals.

Uganda has set up two different training camps in Birmingham, UK, and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ugandan players will appear in singles (8The tenth to 9The tenth July 2022) will play in Round Robin format.

The team is also accompanied by the Secretary of the Uganda Paralympic Committee, Innocent Tomwezige.

events:

Men’s singles (seasons 1-11)

Women’s singles (seasons 1-11)

Men’s Doubles (MW4, MW8, MS14, MS18, MD22 Series)

Women’s Doubles (WW5, WW10, WS14, WS20, WD22 classes)

Mixed doubles (XW4, XW7, XW10, XS14, XS17, XS20 and XD22 classes)