United States and Jamaica, for a 2023 ticket

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

Wednesday 06 July 2022

sHigh performance on the BBVA Arena. United State s Jamaica They will clash this Thursday at 6:00 PM in Gigante to try to determine the leading team in Group A from CONCACAF W. See here, Mexico.

After the Central American team hit its host Mexico 1-0, thanks to their star Khadija what They will seek to harm another giant in the regional area and the world, although the action sounds like big words. With a system that allows and influences them to play in offensive transitions, the football player in Manchester Seeks to collide and attack space with Judy Brown.

See also: Consult all information about women’s football

And that is, imagining seeing the world champions fall twice seems fantastic. Without shaggy and slow after 3-0, cancel one or another goal against him haiti, The Americans will seek to secure their practical place in a new area world Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand Next year.

However, the ones you run Vlatko Andonovsky They’ll have a factor against them again: heat. Megan Rapinoe She is one of the many participants in the tournament who has highlighted the weather in Monterrey, a place where, at the time of matches, it can show a temperature that fluctuates between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Despite this, the United States feels like home. Monterrey fans completely gave in to them, searching for them for a photo or autograph at the Focus Hotel, the training grounds and at the stadium itself, and one of the most cheered was the scorer. San Diego wave It is the same as the pre-Olympic, striker Alex Morgan.

Thus, the table is set for people to gather and get excited about the height of the showdown between the world’s first team, according to FIFA, and the Jamaicans, who have recovered from a lack of previous friendlies and a brand new DT, to strike the great. competition favorites.

Fotografía: USWNT

