Android | What is a cell phone key circuit? Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | data

mobile phones Android They have a variety of shapes, some are elongated, others are curved and some devices with a curved screen. However, one of the tools always in the terminal box is the key to removing the NanoSIM and MicroSD slot.

It can vary in shapes: square, rhombic, round, etc. But what they all have in common is that they have a small gap. Do you really know what it is for? On mag We tell you about these strange details of your cell phone Android .

What is the main circuit of your Android phone?

So this key has several shapes, each of them has a small space like a hole.

In general, mobile phone keys, to remove the SIM card tray, are made of aluminum or some flexible and thin material.

The circle you find on the tip of a cell phone key is for you to put on your keychain.

Many people do not put a NanoSIM removal pin on their key rings. (Photo: mag)

This way, if you need to remove the SIM or MicroSD card from your mobile device, do not use any kind of sharp material other than the original.

Remember that inserting needles, clips, or other types of items into your cell phone can damage it in the long run.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

Of course, when you decide to use the speaker, the sound of your friend or family member will not come out through that hole, but through the bottom speaker.

How to hide your name from WhatsAPP groups

The first thing will be to enter this site Participate .

. Select what is in the box and copy it.

At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.

Click on Settings and from there on Profile.

You will be given the option to edit your name.

At that time, the previously copied text should be pasted.

It is better to paste it as many times as you like.

For these reasons, WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March

If your account has been inactive for more than 120 days in a row, you may not be able to use it at the end of March in case you want to sign in again.

And WhatsApp will not be used by those who use modded apps like WhatsApp Plus.

Another detail is that if you spam often on WhatsApp, creating lists or broadcast groups to be able to send a specific message, they can also close your account.

If you are one of the people who has been blocked by many at the same time in less than a day, you must also say goodbye to your account as it will be deleted.

WhatsApp, like Facebook, fights fake news. In order to improve its filters, the application will delete the account of those people responsible for posting fake news .

. If you share documents, your WhatsApp account may not be censored, but if you send files related to the modified software, you can say goodbye to them.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

What is the notch in cell phones?

The ‘slitA smartphone, also known as a “notch” is a type of camera built directly into the screen of some devices that can also include various sensors, such as proximity or infrared, says the Spanish portal ABC.

What do you mean without anything?

The slit (“notch” in English) is a unit located at the top of the phone’s screen and serves to house the front camera and sensors such as proximity or infrared, the website says andro4all.com.

Why shouldn’t the cell phone key be put into the small hole below

The answer is very simple. There is the main microphone for the Android cell phone.

In the event that you insert the key that the cell phone case brings, you could put some pressure on your device and end up drowning it out.

As you know, microphones have a small piece of cloth covering them in order to improve the sound.

When you insert an item with a point, it is possible that the said web will break, causing the microphone not to work on your cell phone.

How to clean the speaker from the mobile phone?

Using a soft-bristled brush, with consistent but not too strong strokes, can help us remove dust and dirt. Try to use the shallow part of the brush, rather than trying to push the bristles deeply into the speaker holes, so as not to damage the mesh and website details. xatakamovil.com.

How do I know what type of input my cell phone has?

USB type cthe current standard connection for phones Android. by location Lowi.esAnd the If you have a mobile phone Android Relatively new, or you bought it a year or two ago, and were high-end or average quality, your connection will be USB type c. You will get to know it by two main things: It is slightly larger than the micro USB connector.