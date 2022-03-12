Anna Delphi talks about creating ‘Netflix’s Anna’ and says she’s not that rude

United State.- The new program Shonda Rhimes about Netflix It has caused quite a stir that this new program is based on an article in New York Magazine that he wrote Jessica Pressler This is called How is Anna Delphi He deceived the partisan people of New York.

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

He said the writing inspired the series Anna’s creationIt chronicles the life of a Russian con artist Julia Garner, Which convinced people that she was a German heiress.

But now, the woman who inspired the story has decided to speak up during an interview with Cosmopolitan. She’s being held at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending deportation, so I decided to talk about how she was portrayed on the show.

I think I’m more aware of what I am now. Not all the time, but I don’t think it’s rude and rude.”

When she left her past behind, she said, “I personally moved a long time ago and am not in the same place. But I am also affected by the way the world sees me and what people think of me. Because I exist in relation to everyone else and to the world, I do not exist on my own.”

The part was revealed in a Tiktok video of the post, but they are expected to say what he said later.