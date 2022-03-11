Trailer for ‘Metal Lords’, the new Netflix comedy tape from the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’

United State. – Netflix Released the official trailer for metal masters For his upcoming comedy movie that comes from the creators Game of thrones, db-face And the David Benioff. It will be available to stream on April 8.

