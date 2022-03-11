Trailer for ‘Metal Lords’, the new Netflix comedy tape from the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’

United State. – Netflix Released the official trailer for metal masters For his upcoming comedy movie that comes from the creators Game of thrones, db-face And the David Benioff. It will be available to stream on April 8.

Related news

The video features a two-member metal band as they try to find a bass player to qualify for an upcoming player gang battle. Someone finds the third member they are looking for with the cellist. However, adding it will cause tension between the two friends, who are just trying to show their love to the world Metal music.

metal masters directed by Peter Sollet (The Endless Playlist of Nick & Nora) From a text written by Weiss. will star Jayden Martell (IT movies, Knives Out), Isis Hensworth (Emma) And the newcomer Adrian Greensmith. Includes additional cast Noah Urea, Annalisa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gilman, Sophie Bradshaw And the Joe Manganiello.

Two kids want to create a high school heavy metal band where exactly two kids are interested in heavy metal music, “the synopsis reads.” Hunter is a die-hard metal fan – is there anyone else? – Who knows its history and can demolish it. His dream in life is to win the upcoming teams battle. He recruits his best friend Kevin to handle the drums. But with classmates interested in Bieber more than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily killing a cello. A diverse crew must contend with school, parents, hormones, and teen angst as they try to coexist long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.

Metal Lords is produced by Weiss and Greg Shapiro, with Benioff, Bernie Caulfield, and Robin Fisichella as executive producers. Tom Morella serves as the Executive Music Producer.