Alley of lost souls. Where to watch online in Mexico; the first show

Alley of Lost Souls (Nnightmare alley) It’s the last great movie by the Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro nominated for an Oscars. And while it’s still on cinema billboards in some theaters, it’s coming out soon flow To see it legally and without leaving home. Here we tell you everything we know about its launch.

What is Guillermo del Toro’s Alley of Lost Souls?

Alley of lost souls Focuses on the story of charismatic but unlucky Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) who loves himself for Major Zina (Tony Collette) and her husband Pete (David Strathairn) – a famous former rationalist – on a traveling carnival, and achieves a golden ticket to success using the knowledge they He acquired it to deceive the wealthy elite of New York society in the 1940s.”

“With virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) at his faithful side, Stanton plots to deceive a dangerous businessman (Richard Jenkins) with the help of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who may be his most dangerous opponent yet.says the summary.

The film is directed and written by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan Help him write the script, based on the novel’s quote by William Lindsey Grisham.

The film was nominated with four nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards

This acclaimed film was not only praised by the audience and critics, but also by the American Film Academy, which nominated it for four different awards.

Best Fashion Design, Best Cinematography Director, Best Production Design Are some of the categories he was nominated for; but also Guillermo del Toro can take the highest rating with Best Picturewhere it competes with acts like Favorites driving my car or dog power.

These are the nominees for the Academy Awards for Best Picture:

Belfast

koda

do not search

driving my car

Sand dunes

King Richard

Licorice pizza

nightmare alley

dog power

West side story

who win Best Picture Department, Guillermo del Toro was repeating the great achievement of 2018, when the Mexican won a recognition at the Oscars for his water shape. However, this time he was not nominated for Best Director, a figurine who also won at that time.

When does The Alley of Lost Souls premiere and where can you watch it while it’s broadcast?

Alley of lost souls Opens just in time to see it before the Oscars at flowok arrived Wednesday, March 16th to Star Plus.

