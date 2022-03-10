from the movie! This is how reptiles were hidden in man’s clothes

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

It was like in a movie, a guy tried to hide a reptile in his clothes, but things weren’t that easy.

In total, he wanted to liquidate a total of 52 animals of this species illegally, but the policemen who were in the area arrested him in the attempt.

Yes, it all sounds more like a movie and here we detail how things happened around this weird fact involving these little animals.

Related information: The vampire squid fossil will reveal that it has ten tentacles, not eight

This is how the man hid 52 reptiles in his clothes

The events took place on the US border with California, but the border guards found out what was happening.

According to reports, the agents were able to detect the presence of 52 live reptiles, who were tied up in small bags.

Photo: CBP

Agents noted that the bags were hidden in various items of clothing on the man, including in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and the thigh area.

It was there that they managed to capture 52 reptiles who said that the subject had hid in various places to cross the border between Mexico and the United States.

What did the cops do when they realized the animals were hiding?

The events took place on February 25 and it was US Customs and Border Protection agents who found 52 reptiles.

But the facts were revealed in recent days, through a statement published by the foundation.

reptiles
Photo: CBP

In this regard, they pointed out that the discovered reptiles, 43 horned lizards, and 9 snakes, were placed in a safe place and will remain in quarantine, as some species are classified as endangered.

The man who stashed the reptiles in his clothes has been arrested for smuggling wild animals and is in the custody of immigration and customs authorities.

More Stories

The Gaga House: Self-Constructed Housing for Rural Women in Uganda

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter

After the box office success of “Batman” confirms that a spin-off series centered around the Penguin of Colin Farrell | TV and show

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix will soon lose an iconic sci-fi series

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Giancarlo Esposito already has a new project when Better Call Saul ends

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Drive to Survive – Season 4 release date: When the new F1 documentary series comes out from Netflix and what to expect

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Cinema “Unclassified” “Absence File” by Cuban Rolando Diaz

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

from the movie! This is how reptiles were hidden in man’s clothes

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Why do cats love crates? Science Explains It – El Sol de México

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Konami announces the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden is considering integrating cryptocurrency into the US economy

11 hours ago Mia Thompson