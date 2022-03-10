The Gaga House: Self-Constructed Housing for Rural Women in Uganda

Jay home. Uganda, 2020. Photo courtesy of Duck Egg

Originally Posted On August 02, 2020

Casa de Gaga is a liberating project [1] Self-built houses for rural women. From the first drawings to construction, the project understands the construction process as a place for knowledge exchange, and approaches design as a comprehensive procedure [2] Able to question the traditional production chain.

The daily routines of women in rural areas include activities that mitigate the effects of global warming, but these women are also the most affected during natural disasters caused by climate change. Moreover, domestic activities have always been delegated to women, but their home environment is planned and built by men. What if we take these measures into account to build more equal spaces? What if women were champions in creating their own homes?

The project was designed by immersion in Kikajjo, a community in Uganda, East Africa, in a process that included the direct participation of Jajja, a 76-year-old community leader. The methods used are based on field work and ethnographic studies [3] Technicians and prototypes through hands-on construction. Dedication to continuity comes from a caring commitment.

Jajja House has two guiding principles [4] Main. First, starting with a systematic understanding, it approaches human labor and local materials not only as resources, but as actors of the cyclical development of society. Second, it encourages the bridge between the academic world, society, and the real world. Using private and long-term capital to develop a slower instructional design process, academia must train aspiring professionals to connect with local knowledge to make collective decisions for sustainable development and to co-create coherent solutions for the future.

The construction phase took 6 weeks and served as training for local women. . Image courtesy of Duck Egg

The dimensions of the unit of the house and its elements were determined so that the woman was the main constructive factor. The construction process was carried out through building workshops for local women, promoting technical training as an empowering tool towards their autonomy. The Jajja house starts with the prototype in Kikajjo, but continues to share potential through technology and systematic process to address similar demands around the world.

