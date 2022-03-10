After the box office success of “Batman” confirms that a spin-off series centered around the Penguin of Colin Farrell | TV and show

The strip, which has been crowned as one of the most successful premieres since the start of the pandemic, will make its own series for HBO Max.

HBO Max confirmed on Wednesday that the universe of Batman It will continue to expand with its own spin-offs. Anyway, instead of being the bouncer embodied by Robert Pattinson, The hero of the next series will be the super villain Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin.

As shown The Hollywood ReporterThe project will continue with the villain he plays Colin FarrellWhich is part of the movie released last week.

The world that Matt Reeves created Batman It deserves a deeper look through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.”The representative reassured in a statement published by the media.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue exploring this OS As he rises through the dark ranks to become a penguin. It would be nice to bring him back to the streets of Gotham for a bit of craziness and a little bit of chaos.”

Film director Matt Reeves praised the interpreter, confirming it He managed to blow his role off the screen. “Having the chance to fully explore the inner life of a penguin on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” he said.

The series is about the penguin Reeves production will be shownas well as Dylan Clark, Pharrell, Daniel Pepsky, Adam Cassin, and Lauren LeFrank, who will also be the show’s director.

LeFrank, who was credited in the statement as a fan of the Batman stories, said he was “excited and honored to Keep telling stories in the filthy world of Gotham City. And is there a better excuse to direct the villain in me than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot?

The movie starring Robert Pattinson Opens in theaters March 4 According to the media, it managed to raise $134 million in the United States and another $124 million internationally One of the best releases since the beginning of the epidemic.