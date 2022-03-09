Netflix will soon lose an iconic sci-fi series

Netflix is ​​about to bid farewell to one of the most beloved science fiction TV series of all time.

As of April 1, Star Trek: The Next Generation will leave service in the United States. Subscribers only have three weeks to enjoy it.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation series ran from 1987 to 1994, with 178 episodes over seven seasons. Starring Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Levar Burton, and Dennis Crosby in one of the lead roles, the series is set in the 24th century and follows the adventures of the crew of the USS Enterprise across the cosmos.

The series was a huge success. In its fifth season, it had 12 million viewers. The characters returned in four subsequent films: Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

The series has been a part of Netflix for a long time. In fact, the streaming device was where Star Trek fans went because it had all the stuff imaginable. Until recently, at least.

Why did Star Trek: The Next Generation leave Netflix?

Netflix has already lost three Star Trek franchises as of the end of September 2021: Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans of the series suspected that ST:TNG was inevitable.

Paramount, which has owned Star Trek since the late 1960s, brings all of Star Trek together into Paramount Plus as licenses for other streaming services expire.

Are there any Star Trek series left on Netflix?

Now only Deep Space Nine remains. There is no official expiration date but it is a matter of time.

If you want to see Spock, Picard, and the rest of the gang, you have to swallow Paramount Plus.