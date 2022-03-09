Netflix will soon lose an iconic sci-fi series

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix is ​​about to bid farewell to one of the most beloved science fiction TV series of all time.

As of April 1, Star Trek: The Next Generation will leave service in the United States. Subscribers only have three weeks to enjoy it.

