Giancarlo Esposito already has a new project when Better Call Saul ends

Giancarlo Espositowho played Gus Fring in “Too bad” And the The best of Saul on demand, already has a new project when the latter is finished. The actor will play the lead role “the driver”the new AMC series that will be shown for the first time in 2023 And it will reach Latin America and Europe through Netflix.

The first season of this production will have six episodes in which the production is already running. Based on the British drama of the same name that aired in 2014, “the driver” Tells the story of Vince Esposito, a taxi driver whose life is forever changed when he crosses paths with a gangster dedicated to exploiting illegal immigrants who come to the United States in search of a new opportunity.

Giancarlo Esposito and his new project

“This series It poses a bleak, high-effort search for identity for an ordinary man trying to find purpose in his life.” Theo Traverwriter and producer “BILLIONS”, who will be the executive producer of this project. Director Sono Junior He will be responsible for “The Driver”, with whom he will co-create Danny Brockelhurst.

The series will appear on screen sometime in the year 2023 until AMC and AMC +which was not available outside the United States Netflix will get the rights to stream it in Latin America and Europe.

