Giancarlo Esposito already has a new project when Better Call Saul ends

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Giancarlo Espositowho played Gus Fring in “Too bad” And the The best of Saul on demand, already has a new project when the latter is finished. The actor will play the lead role “the driver”the new AMC series that will be shown for the first time in 2023 And it will reach Latin America and Europe through Netflix.

The first season of this production will have six episodes in which the production is already running. Based on the British drama of the same name that aired in 2014, “the driver” Tells the story of Vince Esposito, a taxi driver whose life is forever changed when he crosses paths with a gangster dedicated to exploiting illegal immigrants who come to the United States in search of a new opportunity.

