Drive to Survive – Season 4 release date: When the new F1 documentary series comes out from Netflix and what to expect

Max Verstappen will star in the fourth season of Drive to Survive, but he wouldn’t be happy with any role he plays in the fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The Dutch driver became world champion for the first time in 2021, largely depriving Lewis Hamilton of his eighth title in the last race of the season.

Netflix cameras filmed plenty of behind-the-scenes action and spent time in the Red Bull garage, but were given limited access to Verstappen himself after the 24-year-old decided he didn’t want to be involved.

“I understand that this must be done to increase popularity in America,” Verstappen said of the successful show.

Campaign to survive season 4 release day : Friday March 11th



“But for my part as a driver, I don’t like being a part of it.

They faked some rivalries that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be a part of it and didn’t do more interviews after that because there’s nothing to show after that.”

Verstappen is in the minority in the ring when it comes to his drive to Survive stance, which has won trophies on both sides of the Atlantic.

One such “mock feud” was that he had with then-Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo, culminating in Australia’s move to Renault.

Now at McLaren, the 31-year-old says he feels more comfortable with Netflix cameras and says producers know when to hold back.

“There has definitely been a lot of growth, and frankly I see that more in the US,” said Ricciardo.

“I think Europe has grown on the Formula One circuit, so the change is not so obvious there because it has always been, but here in the States, [it’s] very noticeable.

“There are certainly times when you want a little bit of space or privacy, but I think if you tell them ‘there are no cameras in this room’ or something like that, they’re good at it. It was just fine.”

Ricciardo’s emotional turmoil during his first year at McLaren is one of the main themes of Season 4.

Many drivers have seen the silver lining in getting the opportunity to show their personality beyond cryptic radio messages or the suspended press conference.

“I think Netflix has changed my life a lot, not just public things but also my career,” said Esteban Ocon of Alpine, who spent 2019 outside the sport after losing his seat at Racing Point (now Aston Martin).

“In the tough times when I didn’t have a seat, that showed up and people could see that I was desperate to drive again, and maybe that helped get my career back in.”

