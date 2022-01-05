Another Ugandan team member tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan

Another member of the Ugandan Olympic team that arrived in Japan last week to train for the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for the coronavirus, Today the municipal authorities of Izumisano, where they reside, reported.

He is an athlete and the second positive in the nine-member delegation that traveled to the country to finish his training, according to public network NHK on Wednesday.

The athlete tested positive in a PCR test taken the day before and the result is known today. asymptomatic, although he will be admitted to the hospital or clinic for follow-up.

This case was detected days after the team coach tested positive Conducted at the airport upon arrival in the archipelago on the nineteenth.

The Japanese authorities banned the bus that was sent to a special medical facility from entering Japanese territory for this type of situation.

The eight athletes, including the new positive player and an official from Izumisano, remained under observation in the hotel.

It includes the delegation of the African state Boxers, weightlifters, swimmers and trainers.

The Ugandan coach was the first positive for Covid disease detected in the mandatory tests that all foreign participants in the games must undergo., and was scored in the second team to land on Japanese soil for the sporting event, after the Australian women’s softball team.

The entire Ugandan team was vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine They obtained a certificate proving they were free of the virus in the 72 hours prior to the flight.

The athletes also underwent a double examination to detect the virus after their arrival on Japanese soil. As part of the strict infection control measures imposed by the organizers, for which they tested negative.

Foreign sports organizers exempt from two weeks of mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country With the intent to be able to train and prepare for games provided they give negative results in daily tests and comply with severe restrictions on their activities and movements.

The Tokyo Games, which kick off on July 23, will be held in the form of a ‘bubble’ They will not have foreign visitors by decision of the Japanese authorities.

The organizers decided to accept a maximum of 10,000 spectators in the games stands, after easing restrictions in the metropolitan area, although they reserve the right to hold closed competitions should the infection return.