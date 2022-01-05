The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has refused a request to test negative for asymptomatic COVID patients to end their isolation after five days

Coronavirus tests are not mandatory to end the isolation of those who have no symptoms five days after they test positive in the United States (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

Despite pressure from advocates, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains its line that A negative coronavirus test is not needed to screen people who do not have a fever and whose symptoms have improved within five days of their coronavirus test result.

Who has contracted the virus? They can end their isolation after the five-day period while continuing to wear the mask permanently for an additional five days.

The CDC has included additional information for people who want to get tested before ending isolation, but without mentioning any obligations.

According to the new guide, The agency recommends that if a person has access to a test and wishes to have it, they should have an antigen test at the end of their isolation period.

The CDC has recommended that all infected people wear masks for at least ten days after they have tested positive for the coronavirus (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

If the test result is positive, the infected person must continue to isolate until the tenth day. If the test result is negative, the person can end the isolation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies have suggested that a small percentage of people (between 25% and 30%) have been isolated for a full 10 days: “Isolation and quarantine are challenging, particularly in the context that many infections are asymptomatic.” , says the agency.

but nevertheless, The agency stressed the importance of using masks, as studies have shown that about 30% of people are still infected five days after receiving a positive result for the examination.

A group of people wait for a test in New Turk (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

Record injuries and new measures

The United States set a daily record of 1,082,549 new cases of COVID-19According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the numbers likely include cumulative cases from the end of the year’s vacation period. The daily rate of infection for 7 days is about 500,000 per day.

The CDC has reduced the number of days a person who has tested positive for the COVID virus must stay at home from 10 to 5 days, followed by another 5 days of mask wearing.

The move prompted public health experts to urge the agency to demand a negative rapid test to end the isolation.

The Biden administration has implemented a plan to offer testing nationwide, comparing 500 million COVID test kits to take home and ship by mail. Deliveries should start this month.

Read on:

The World Health Organization recommended a 14-day isolation and stressed the need to vaccinate 70% of the population

The Chinese system continues to count cities less than a month before the Winter Olympics and the Lunar New Year