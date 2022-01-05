Carlos Vives postpones his US tour until the end of the year due to the epidemic

The tour production company said Wednesday that the Colombian Carlos Vives’ “After All You’ll Live” concert tour through several cities in the United States and Canada has been suspended and rescheduled for the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic rebound. .

“This difficult decision has been made in a prudent manner to ensure the well-being and health of the entire community,” Nelson Albareda, founder and president of Loud and Live, the tour’s organizer, said in a statement.

Last December, Vives started her tour with two completely sold out concerts in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and planned to continue with presentations starting next January 13 in Seattle (Washington).

Loud & Live noted that the idea was “to protect the health of the public, artists and teams, due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases across the country,” which has increased dramatically due to the infectious variant omicron.

Loud And Live detailed that dates for the pending tour, which included a total of 13 US cities and two Canadian cities, will be rescheduled through September and October.

Carlos Vives (left) stands next to LA director Phil Gustavo Dudamel as they prepare to perform at the 2021 Hollywood Bowl. (Pablo Garcia)

The two-time Grammy winner told EFE last December that he was happy to meet his fans after the break due to the pandemic, which forced him to suspend his “Cambiana” tour in Europe and the United States.

The interpreter said: “Knowing that they are waiting for us is an incredible emotion (…) It is a challenge, it is a beautiful challenge.”

In addition to the successes of Cumbiana (2020), which explores the origins of Cumbia, Vives has added to his new tour collaborations with what he calls his “new family” during the pandemic, such as Nacho, Lucy and Ricky Martin, as well as songs from “Masters en Parranda,” a volume that has been It was launched last week in Colombia.

The latter, he said, makes him very happy because he’s re-mastering it with new generations of tropical Colombian songs from the late ’90s that made pop singers who followed the musical trend he created at the time Vives and contemporary vallenatos and is now baptized as a “pop group”. Colombian”, which others called “tropopop” at the time.

Vives then said that the new round is “to understand everything that is happening to us, and what people are feeling at this time” of the pandemic, “refreshed” with the young people in the new collaboration.