Carlos Vives: His trip to the United States has been postponed due to the epidemic | USA USA CELEBS NNDC | TVMAS

Colombian Concert Tour Carlos Vives, dubbed “After All You Live,” by several cities in the US and Canada has been suspended and rescheduled for the end of the year due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This difficult decision has been made wisely to ensure the well-being and health of the entire community.Nelson Albareda, founder and president of Loud and Live, the tour’s organizer, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last December, Vives began her tour with two completely sold out concerts in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and planned to continue performances on January 13 in Seattle (Washington).

The tour organizer explained that the idea is to “protect the health of the public, artists and work teams, due to the increasing wave of coronavirus cases across the country.”

Loud And Live detailed that the dates for the pending tour, which included a total of 13 US cities and two Canadian cities, will be rescheduled through September and October.

The two-time Grammy Award winner told Efe last December that he was happy to meet people again after the pandemic hiatus, forcing him to suspend his “Cambiana” tour in Europe and the United States.

“Knowing that they are waiting for us is an incredible emotion (…) It is a challenge, it is a beautiful challenge”The translator reassured.

In addition to the successes of Cumbiana (2020), which explores the origins of Cumbia, Vives has added to his new tour collaborations between what he calls his “new family” during the pandemic, such as Nacho, Lucy and Ricky Martin, as well as songs from “Masters en Parranda,” a volume that has been It was launched last week in Colombia.

The latter, he said, makes him very happy because he’s re-mastering it with new generations of tropical Colombian songs from the late ’90s that made pop singers who followed the musical trend he created at the time Vives and contemporary vallenatos and is now baptized as a “pop group”. Colombian”, which others called “tropopop” at the time.

Vives then said that the new round is “to understand everything that is happening to us, and what people are feeling at this time” of the pandemic, “refreshed” with the young people in the new collaboration. (Source: EFE)

