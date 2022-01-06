Moreno Valley case: due to the collapse, a lawsuit involving a millionaire in the United States

Relatives of the late Governor of Puebla, Martha Erica Alonso, co-pilot Marco Antonio Tavira and Hector Baltazar Mendoza, former assistant governor Rafael Moreno Valle, filed various lawsuits in the United States amounting to $30 million against the manufacturer and other companies related to the crashed plane on December 24, 2018 Relatives accuse the companies of strict liability, negligence, and breach of safeguards.

Puebla, Poe. (process). On the same dates that the Puebla State Attorney’s Office detained the mechanics and other workers at the workshop responsible for the helicopter where Governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, Senator and former Governor Rafael Moreno Valle of the United States died, relatives of three of the victims filed civil suits seeking damages in excess of 30 Million dollars.

Relatives of the governor, co-pilot Marco Antonio Tavera and Hector Baltazar Mendoza, co-pilot of Moreno Valle, have filed lawsuits in various US courts against the companies Agusta Westland, Aero Technology and Honeywell International, which they consider responsible for the crash of the Agusta A109S helicopter, which occurred on December 24, 2018.

On December 21, 2020, Martha Julia Hidalgo Villavigne, mother of the President; Guadalupe Nancy Canales, wife of Tavira, and Lourdes Mendoza Hernandez, mother of Baltazar Mendoza, filed Case 2:20-cv-06393-RBS in the Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania against Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation, that country’s aircraft seller.

In the same case, they are asking to hold the company Leonardo, SpA, headquartered in Rome, Italy, responsible, which was the manufacturer, designer and exporter of the aircraft, as well as the company responsible for preparing the main list of minimum equipment. From the Agusta A109S.

In that lawsuit, the two companies are charged with strict liability, negligence and breach of safeguards, under which the plaintiffs are claiming “punitive and punitive damages” in the amount of more than $255,000, plus interest, delays, costs, and attorneys. fees, and “any other compensation the court deems appropriate.”

On the same day, the same people went to Georgia state court to sue Precision Aviation Group, or Aero Technology, which sold and repaired (as security) one of the linear stabilization actuators for the wrecked helicopter.

In Case 2020CV02807, plaintiffs are seeking damages of at least $30 million, in addition to covering funeral, legal and trial costs, as well as any additional damages the court deems “fair and adequate.”

The third civil suit was filed on December 22, 2020 against Honeywell International, Inc. Or Honeywell Aerospace, a company that designed, manufactured, and sold another of the actuators that supposedly failed the aircraft.

