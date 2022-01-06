Moreno Valley case: due to the collapse, a lawsuit involving a millionaire in the United States

59 mins ago Leland Griffith

Relatives of the late Governor of Puebla, Martha Erica Alonso, co-pilot Marco Antonio Tavira and Hector Baltazar Mendoza, former assistant governor Rafael Moreno Valle, filed various lawsuits in the United States amounting to $30 million against the manufacturer and other companies related to the crashed plane on December 24, 2018 Relatives accuse the companies of strict liability, negligence, and breach of safeguards.

Puebla, Poe. (process). On the same dates that the Puebla State Attorney’s Office detained the mechanics and other workers at the workshop responsible for the helicopter where Governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, Senator and former Governor Rafael Moreno Valle of the United States died, relatives of three of the victims filed civil suits seeking damages in excess of 30 Million dollars.

Relatives of the governor, co-pilot Marco Antonio Tavera and Hector Baltazar Mendoza, co-pilot of Moreno Valle, have filed lawsuits in various US courts against the companies Agusta Westland, Aero Technology and Honeywell International, which they consider responsible for the crash of the Agusta A109S helicopter, which occurred on December 24, 2018.

