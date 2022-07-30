Anuel A.A. He is postponing his US tour this summer until 2023

3 hours ago Leland Griffith
This content was published on Jul 29, 2022 – 22:46

San Juan, July 29 (EFE). Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA has decided to postpone this summer’s US tour until 2023 for “personal reasons,” his record label Real Hasta la Muerte announced Friday.

The statement said that Anuel’s team and his label will announce new concert dates to continue their “Leyendas Nunca Mueren” tour next year.

The artist planned to give concerts during August, September and October in several cities in the United States such as Dallas, Miami and Washington.

The most popular . said the singer, who married Dominican Yalin last month

Anuel A. stressed. a. However, he wants to finish his next album, which he was unable to finish due to his tour of Europe in recent months, which included several concerts in Spain.

Puerto Rican is working on the album “Legends never die 2”, a continuation of the self-titled album he released at the end of 2021.

He added, “For this reason, my team and I have decided to postpone the tour until later in 2023. In the meantime, I will continue to do what I’m most excited about, which is releasing good music.”

In the note, the singer thanked the understanding and sympathy of all his fans who accompanied him for years in his artistic career. EFE



