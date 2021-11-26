Apple US Ranking: Top 10 hits today, Friday, November 26

Why are you wasting your time Browse for hours at Apple when serving flow Has she already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with Most streamed songs in the US, which ranks them according to the number of real-time listeners. Keep scrolling to see which are the most popular this week.

1. easy for me

Adele’s theme is very successful among the users of this platform. Today it is still in first place.

2. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Pat Project)

Rip hits is a synonym for drake. So it’s no surprise that his new production, called “Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)”, debuted at number two at the time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

3. My God

Adele’s “Oh My God” is losing steam. Today, he is not reaping enough support to continue his journey to first place on the podium. He is already placed in third, which indicates that he will start.

4. Smokin outside the window

The song “Smokin Out The Window” took fourth place, after yesterday it took sixth place. This marked a milestone in the musical careers of Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic.

5. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

If we talk about the spoiled audience, we should mention Nardo Week. Perhaps this is the reason for “Who wants to smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » For the first time in classification Straight to fifth.

6. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Drake’s latest “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” movie is at number six on the favorites list. Will it make it to number one in the favourite?

7. my little love

Adele’s hit single is losing places on the most listened to song list. Today he is in seventh place, unlike the last count, where he was at 4.

8. by your side

“Next To You” Don’t Stop Playing In flowAfter climbing two places in the favorites lists, he ranked eighth.

9. no love

SZA’s latest single, Summer Walker, loomed as a new classic. Today, “No Love” firmly enters the list of the most streamed songs on this platform flow.

10. Super Gremlin

With a difference of 2, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” took 10th place on the listener’s favorite songs list.

