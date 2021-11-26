A parrot takes a bath in the United States and its story is widely spread | direction | Viral video | direction | nnda nnrt | stories

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

The appearance of parrots is increasingly surprising users of social networks. this time in United State One of these birds was captured in a bathroom enjoying a hot shower. The pictures have become Widely on the Internet.

The hero of this story is a 13-year-old Eclectus parrot, who lives with his owners in Oceanside, a city in San Diego County, California, United State.

The bird appears bathing in hot water for more than a minute, according to the video it posted .

Apparently, it is the pet owner who records the moment, although the sliding glass door is completely damaged. However, you can observe the actions of this bird.

When the water falls on the parrot, the parrot will repeatedly flap its wings and appear to be enjoying the shower.

A parrot has been recorded bathing in hot water in America. (Photo: Capture/Jukin Media).

More antics of parrots

In April 2020, a parrot surprised social media users with the unique way of bathing. Unlike a 13-year-old eclectus, he did this in the laundry room.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and immediately caught the attention of users.

