The United States establishes a new office to investigate the phenomenon of UFOs

Unidentified flying objects live in 2021 which may be its best moment. If the UFO debate was fueled in the middle of the year, when the United States Congress ordered the Pentagon to publish a report on 144 encounters with unknown weather phenomenaNow it is the Ministry of Defense announcing the establishment of a new office to investigate them.

This unit is called the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG). A long and complicated name to define an office Will aim to “discover, identify and attribute” Unspecified weather phenomena flying over the territory of the United States are considered national security, including the territories hosting military bases.

The United States already had an office tasked with investigating the phenomenon of UFOs called the Navy’s Special Unknown Atmospheric Phenomena Task Force. The new agency will resume its work, but it will also join efforts with other government agencies.

Thus, the new office of the Department of Defense will follow the efforts initiated by the United States Army in the 1940s, when the so-called Roswell Incident, in which a UFO allegedly fell and was recovered near a farm in Roswell, New Mexico. , has captured the media’s attention to a hitherto unknown phenomenon: the sighting of unidentified flying objects supposedly created by extraterrestrial intelligence.

