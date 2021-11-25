iTunes Rankings in the US: Top 10 Most Watched Shows Today Wednesday, November 24

Itunes Make it easy for your subscribers List of the ten most watched series in the United States on your platform flow. If you want to know the most successful contents in terms of audience, simply have to Scroll to the corresponding section on your website or application.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each in the following paragraphs.

1. Yellowstone

John Dutton (Costner) is the owner of the largest ranch in America. He and his sons will fight a relentless battle against an Indian reservation and against the US federal government trying to expand the national park adjacent to the Dutton estate.

2. Yellowstone

John Dutton (Costner) is the owner of the largest ranch in America. He and his sons will fight a relentless battle against an Indian reservation and against the US federal government trying to expand the national park adjacent to the Dutton estate.

3. Yellowstone

John Dutton (Costner) is the owner of the largest ranch in America. He and his sons will fight a relentless battle against an Indian reservation and against the US federal government trying to expand the national park adjacent to the Dutton estate.

4. Yellowstone

John Dutton (Costner) is the owner of the largest ranch in America. He and his sons will fight a relentless battle against an Indian reservation and against the US federal government trying to expand the national park adjacent to the Dutton estate.

5. chucky

After an old Chucky doll appears in a suburban yard, an American city is plunged into chaos, after a series of horrific crimes that begin exposing the city’s hypocrisy and secrets. The arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to reveal the truth behind the events as well as the untold origins of the evil doll.

6. Rick and Morty

An animated comedy chronicling the adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, husband, and children Morty and Summer.

7. My hero academy

People are not born the same. The protagonist of this story is one of those rare instances who was born without superpowers, but that won’t stop him from pursuing his dream: to be a great hero like the legendary All-Might. To become the hero you want, you will join one of the most prestigious hero academies in the country: Yueiko. With the help of his idol, All-Might, can he become a true hero?

8. Doctor from

Doctor Who is a British science fiction television series produced by the BBC. The show features the adventures of a time lord known as “The Doctor” who explores the universe in the TARDIS, a self-aware spacecraft capable of traveling through time and space. With the help of various companions, the Doctor faces a variety of enemies while saving civilizations, visiting the past and future, helping the common people, and correcting grievances.

9. Garfield’s Thanksgiving (TV)

John is drawn to a vet who orders Garfield to go on a diet. The two will meet on Thanksgiving. (Movie)

10. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Adams engage in crazier adventures and engage in hilarious encounters with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

You may have noticed that the series is living its golden age. iTunes is using this growing demand to keep millions of subscribers connected.

There are products of all kinds and for all tastes: Fantasy, Humor, Action, Drama… So take the opportunity to watch several episodes in a row, until the end of the season! you know what You’ll always find it on iTunes.

Do you have any idea about your next favorite show? Are you planning for the next marathon? 24 hours a day wouldn’t be enough to see all these hits!