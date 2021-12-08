Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs by number of copies today, Wednesday, December 8

The musical show has never been as extensive as it is today. This means that it is not easy to find songs that suit our tastes. users An apple Now we have the simplicity of finding the news according to different characteristics.

Then, just visit this platform flow So that subscribers can access List of top 10 most popular songs, so that they are easy to choose.

There is a large variety of genres that attract different audiences. Thus, we will spend many hours paying attention to our headphones and speakers. See what other people are listening to, maybe that way you’ll discover the best we have on the grill for you. We will then tell you:

1. I hate you

The latest from SZA, “I Hate U,” goes straight to the top of my favorites list. Will you rank first in the preferences?

2. Super Gremlin

Second, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” continues.

3. easy for me

If we talk about dear audiences, we should mention Adele. Perhaps this is the reason why “Easy On Me” debuted in classification Straight into third place.

4. Don’t Play (feat. Lil Baby)

Premiere of the movie “Don’t Play (feat Lil Baby)” today in this classification. The success of Polo GI gives a lot to talk about. Attractive, perfect, she has so much potential… what more could you ask for than a song?

5. by your side

Rod Wave’s “By Your Side” has made a name for itself among the favorites right now. Therefore, it continues in fifth place.

6. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage and Pat Project)

Drake’s Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) is very successful among users of this platform. Today he is still at number six.

7. Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage)

Who wants smoke?? (feat. G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage) » by Nardo Wick Still in seventh place.

8. all I Want for Christmas Is You

Rip Hits is synonymous with Mariah Carey. Therefore, it is not surprising that his new production, called “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, debuted at number eight at the time. Who else can boast of getting so many first entry views?

9. Method 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)

Drake’s latest single is already looming large as a new classic. Today, “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” enters the list of the most listened to songs on this platform. flow.

10. Anna O Som (feat. Future & Lil Baby)

Nardo Wick’s “Me or Sum (feat. Future & Lil Baby)” sells like hot cakes. It goes from 11th yesterday to 10th today. Thus it becomes a winning tune that cannot be missed in classification actual.

Were you aware of the great diversity in Songs brought to you by Apple?

Every day the number of followers of this platform increases. What topics will the American public prefer in the future? What will be the next number that will become a reference?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.