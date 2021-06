are you looking for a job? These vacancies are located at the United States Embassy in Mexico – El Financiero

The US Embassy in Mexico He posted on his Twitter account that Looking for employees to work in the headquarters From Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Nogales and Mexico City.

Available vacancies:

Electrical technician at:

Nogales (1).

Hermosillo (1).

Guadalajara (1).

Application Here.

plumbers in:

Nogales (2).

Hermosillo (2).

Application Here.

Administrative Administration Assistant, in Mexico City (1).

Requirements:

Two years’ experience as an Administrative Assistant, Journalist, or Economic/Political Analyst.

University degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, International Relations and Commerce, Accounting, Finance, Economics or Law.

Application Here.

General requirements for plumbing and electrical vacancies:

– Proof of secondary studies with technical course.

-3 years experience.

– Knowledge of English and command of Spanish. (Tests will be conducted).

-medical certificate.

– Current driving licence.

Compensation in case of contracting:

Medical and life insurance.

– Rest on vacation days in the United States and Mexico (about 20 per year).

12 days off per year, starting from gradual increase.

– Affiliation with IMSS, AFORE and INFONAVIT.

Opportunities to travel abroad for training.