Arrest of 31 fanatics who sought to attack LGTBI event

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Police arrest in Idaho, USA 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front. The group planned to interfere in an event gay pride in a city Cor d’Alene.

People who dress the same way wear khaki pants and dark blue shirts, Their faces were covered with white masks. After an anonymous statement to the police of that state, they were able to intercept the plans of the linked group to outperform the eggs.

