Arrest of 31 fanatics who sought to attack LGTBI event

Police arrest in Idaho, USA 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front. The group planned to interfere in an event gay pride in a city Cor d’Alene.

People who dress the same way wear khaki pants and dark blue shirts, Their faces were covered with white masks. After an anonymous statement to the police of that state, they were able to intercept the plans of the linked group to outperform the eggs.

Coeur d’Alene police chief revealed that a “small army was riding in the car” in a hotel car park, Lee Whiteat a press conference about the arrests.

“Based on the materials they were carrying and the documents that were seized, it was clear they were going to spark a revolution,” White said. During the arrest, they found anti-riot equipment, a smoke grenade, shin guards, body armor and documents “similar to a military group operations plan”, all in the car where they would later go to the event in order to LGBT pride.

According to the Associated PressCoeur d’Alene’s police chief noticed it 31 detainees wore armbands and slogans indicating that they were members of the National Front. On their T-shirts, they had the words “Reclaim America” ​​written on it, or “take back America” in Spanish.

Who is the National Front?

The National Front is a neo-fascist, white American hate group. As part of the broader alt-right movement, the group broke away from the neo-Nazi organization America’s vanguard In the wake of the march unite the right in 2017.

According to Idaho police data, members of this group have been arrested They come from at least 11 different states in North America, which speaks volumes about the spread and growth of this group in the United States.