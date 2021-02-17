At least 31 people were killed in a ship crash in Uganda Worldwide | DW

At least 31 people were killed in the shipwreck that occurred on Saturday (24/11/2018) in Lake Victoria, which stretches between Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. A luxury ship sailing on board has sunk more than twice the permitted number of passengers on the Ugandan part of the lake without immediate passenger assistance.

Ugandan emergency services are operating in the area and the number of casualties is expected to increase as the search progresses, with dozens missing. While the boat continues to sink 200 meters from the shore.

The 31 bodies recovered so far have been taken to the Mulago morgue in the northern part of the country’s capital, Kampala. According to local media and agencies, between 27 and 40 people were rescued alive.

The Ugandan police said on social media that “the main cause of the accident was overloading, but the ship was also in poor mechanical condition.” According to figures managed by the Ugandan government, the ship was carrying about 120 people who were celebrating, although it had a capacity of no more than fifty people.

After confirming the cause of the accident, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, said, “It is clear that the operators of this ship will be charged with criminal negligence and murder, if they are not actually punished for their fault with death in the accident.” The president also revealed that he believed the ship belonged to a person called Temple Bisas, or Bisasu, and his wife.

MN (efe, ap)

