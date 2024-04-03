At least 41 killed in an attack on a school

Mia Thompson April 3, 2024 0
At least 41 killed in an attack on a school

Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, following a suspected rebel attack on a school near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the mayor said on Saturday.

The victims included students, a guard and two community members who were killed outside the centre, Mpondwe Lubiriha council member Sylveste Mabuse told The Associated Press. In a raid on Friday night, the rebels also kidnapped an unknown number of people before fleeing across the porous border into Congo.

Mabuzi added that some students suffered fatal burns when the rebels set fire to their residence, while others were shot or hacked with machetes.

Attacks for years

Police said ADF rebels, who have been launching attacks from their bases in the neighboring country's restive eastern region for years, carried out the attack on Lubiriha Secondary School in the border town.

The school, a private co-education centre, is located in Uganda's Kasese district, about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the border.

“A bedroom was set on fire and a food warehouse was looted. So far, 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and taken to Bwera Hospital,” police said in a statement. He added that eight other people were in critical condition.

According to the authorities, government forces pursued the attackers to Virunga National Park in Congolese territory. The army confirmed in a statement that Ugandan soldiers in Congo are “pursuing the enemy to rescue the kidnapped people.”

Some victims were “burned beyond recognition,” Joe Walusimbi, an official representing President Yoweri Museveni, told The Associated Press by phone in Kasese.

Winnie Kyiza, an influential political leader, condemned the “cowardly attack” on Twitter. “Attacks on schools are unacceptable and constitute a serious violation of children’s rights,” he noted, adding that educational centers must always be “a safe place for all students.”

The ADF has been accused of launching numerous attacks against civilians in recent years in remote areas of eastern Congo. The group opposes the government of Museveni, a security ally of the United States, which has been in power since 1986.

The militia was created in the early 1990s by some Ugandan Muslims who said they had been marginalized by Museveni's policies. At the time, insurgents were carrying out deadly attacks in towns across the country and in the capital, Kampala, including a 1998 massacre that killed 80 students in a village not far from the scene of the latest incident.

An army operation later led to the ADF fleeing into eastern DRC, where several rebel groups operate due to the Congolese government's limited control over the region.

Since then, he has established ties with the extremist group Islamic State.

In March, an alleged FDF attack killed 19 people in Congo.

Ugandan authorities have promised for years to arrest rebel group fighters inside and outside its borders. In 2021, Uganda launched joint air and artillery strikes in the neighboring country against the militia.

More Stories

Venezuela and Russia review bilateral cooperation in political and economic affairs

Venezuela and Russia review bilateral cooperation in political and economic affairs

Mia Thompson April 2, 2024 0
Bichito defended the 30% increase to lawmakers, saying: “Do you want us to be Uganda?”

Bichito defended the 30% increase to lawmakers, saying: “Do you want us to be Uganda?”

Mia Thompson March 31, 2024 0
Economic development – definition and meaning

Economic development – definition and meaning

Mia Thompson March 30, 2024 0
La Jornada – The US economy moderated at the end of 2023, but remains strong

La Jornada – The US economy moderated at the end of 2023, but remains strong

Mia Thompson March 29, 2024 0
The company responsible for the first line of the Bogotá metro has failed to comply in Uganda: its contracts have been suspended

The company responsible for the first line of the Bogotá metro has failed to comply in Uganda: its contracts have been suspended

Mia Thompson March 26, 2024 0
The United States economy benefits the most in the world from immigration

The United States economy benefits the most in the world from immigration

Mia Thompson March 23, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

At least 41 killed in an attack on a school

At least 41 killed in an attack on a school

Mia Thompson April 3, 2024 0
Latin American countries that searched the most for Lawless – Kodasai

Latin American countries that searched the most for Lawless – Kodasai

Cedric Manwaring April 2, 2024 0
Venezuela and Russia review bilateral cooperation in political and economic affairs

Venezuela and Russia review bilateral cooperation in political and economic affairs

Mia Thompson April 2, 2024 0
“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

“Havana Syndrome”: The new study links Russia to the disease affecting American diplomats (Cuba responds with rejection)

Cedric Manwaring April 2, 2024 0
5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

5 benefits of owning a dachshund that little is known about

Cedric Manwaring April 1, 2024 0