Venezuela and Russia review bilateral cooperation in political and economic affairs

Gil also held a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, whom he considers “a worthy representative of Cuba in defending just causes around the world.”

“Sister Cuba remains a role model in the struggle against the northern imperialist oppression of our people,” he expressed in X.

The Venezuelan Minister also met in Uganda with his Angolan counterpart, Tite Antonio. From Tanzania, January Makamba, and from Mozambique, Veronica Makamu, expressed to her his country’s readiness to strengthen relations in various fields.

On the other hand, during his meeting with the so-called “Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter,” Gill urged unifying efforts to “stop the genocide” against the Palestinian people “at the hands of the State of Israel.”

Likewise, in a press release issued by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the official warned of a “global crisis” caused by “the spread of fascist ideologies by the United States, its allies in the European Union and other partners,” which has begun “a phase of accelerating moral and ethical decline.”

The Non-Aligned Movement summit, which will be held in Uganda until Saturday, began on January 15 with preparatory conferences for the Meeting of Heads of State and Government and with calls for unity and better cooperation among members of this group.

The Non-Aligned Movement, one of the largest organizations of nations on the planet, consists of 53 countries in Africa, 39 countries in Asia, 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and two in Europe.

