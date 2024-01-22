Atlantida Bank celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

Tegucigalpa, November 2023. Banco Atlántida joins the celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a celebration that connects more than 180 countries from November 13 to 19 with the aim of inspiring and promoting millions of people to start or continue their business ventures.

Banco Atlántida, through Banca Comercial Pyme, joins this celebration by holding an entrepreneur fair at Plaza Orquídeas in Tegucigalpa. All attending entrepreneurs are part of the Business Impulse programme, offering a wide range of products and services designed to adapt to the needs of each stage of their business. In addition, this business promotion program was created to provide support to entrepreneurs who want to promote a business idea or enhance growth, expansion or diversification strategies, and provide them with the advice they need to implement their projects.

Comprehensive support for entrepreneurs and business owners

Through the Atlantida Business Promotion Program, business owners can obtain training and advice with experts, consulting and technical assistance in specialized projects, access to technological, managerial and communication tools to improve their operations, in addition to receiving advice from executives to guide them in financial solutions adapted to the specific stage of the business. Their business.

Support for entrepreneurs also includes financial products for savings and investment, as well as working capital and investment financing support, lines of credit, and the exclusive Atlántida Business Impulse credit card and Aliadas Atlántida, which offers personal and business benefits.

For more information, visit www.bancatlan.hn, SME Commercial Banking division.

Atlantida Business Fair

As part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week activities, customers who are part of the Impulso Empresarial Atlántida program will have the opportunity to participate in the Impulso Empresarial Atlántida Fair, where more than 45 entrepreneurs will showcase their products for free. The exhibition will be held from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19 at Plaza Urquidias, Boulevard Suiapa, Tegucigalpa from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. We call on all residents of the capital to support local entrepreneurs and thus contribute to growth. From the business community.

Ongoing commitment to Honduran business

SME Commercial Banking reaffirms its commitment to Honduran entrepreneurs, fostering their growth and motivating them to imagine, believe and succeed in their dreams and ventures.