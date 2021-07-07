Attack on US military bases in Syria and Iraq

EFE.- US military bases in Syria and Iraq came under fire amid a wave of actions against Washington’s targets in both countries after US warplanes bombed pro-Iranian militias in the region on June 28.

A US military base in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, was hit by a drone today.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (FSD), a Kurdish-led coalition allied with the United States in the fight against the jihadist Islamic State (IS), It stated in a statement that it, along with the international coalition forces, repelled “enemy drone attacks.” Opposite Al Omar oil field.

The United States, which leads the international coalition to fight ISIS in Syria and Iraq, has one of its main bases on Syrian territory in the facilities of Al-Omar.

Drones attacked the oil field around 10:15 a.m. local time (8:15 GMT), but caused no casualties. And no material damage due to the intervention of the forces deployed there, according to the Defense and Security Forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed in another statement that the international coalition and the Syrian Kurds were able to repel the attack and that they shot down the drones using “ground” anti-aircraft systems, without providing further details.

14 missiles fell on a base in Iraq

A total of 14 missiles landed on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq on Wednesday., where the international coalition forces led by the United States are sheltered, and caused three minor injuries, reported the coalition, whose forces have been subjected to repeated attacks this week.

A spokesman for the International Coalition to Combat ISIS, Colonel Wayne Maroto, said on Twitter that 14 missiles hit the base and its surroundings, to activate “defensive protection measures.”

He added that there are three minor injuries and the damages caused by the second attack this week against Ain al-Assad are being assessed.

Initial report: approx. 12:30 pm local time, the Ain Al-Asad air base was bombed by 14 missiles. The missiles fell on the base and its surroundings. Defensive measures to protect the force have been activated. At this time, initial reports indicate 3 minor injuries. Damage is assessed. – OIR spokesman Colonel Wayne Maroto (@OIRSpox) 7 July 2021

For his part, the Anbar provincial police chief, where the facility is located, said, on condition of anonymity, that four Grad rockets were fired at it.

The source added that the US forces responded to the attack and destroyed the shuttle, from which the fire was in the Al-Baghdadi area, close to the base.

