Storm Elsa’s movements weaken across the southeastern US after at least one person killed in Florida

Waves crashed on the balustrades on Bayshore Street at high tide after Tropical Storm Elsa tore off the Gulf Coast in Tampa, Florida (Image: Reuters)

Weak but resilient tropical storm Elsa Northern Florida and southern Georgia were inundated with heavy rain on Wednesday, causing تسبب At least one person died near state borders and threatens to maintain the intensity of a tropical storm until it reaches New Britain.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa’s winds were still 45-72 km/h after more than six hours Landing on Florida’s North Gulf Coast. The center of the storm was near Valdosta, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears that Elsa prevented Florida from suffering significant damage, although it continued to threaten torrential rains and potential hurricanes. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina had a tropical storm watch on Thursday. Forecasters predicted that Elsa would remain a tropical storm through Friday, and issued a tropical storm watch from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed on Wednesday when a tree fell and two cars collided. The National Weather Service reported winds of 50-80 km/h in the city. Captain Eric Proswimmer of the Jacksonville Fire Department said the tree fell during heavy rain. He said no one else was hurt.

Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference that no significant structural damage was reported when Elsa came ashore. “Obviously this could have been worse.”The Republican governor said, though he cautioned that many storm-related deaths occur after the order passes.

Dead fish in Bay Vista Park, before Elsa makes landfall on Florida’s North Gulf Coast (Image: Reuters)

The hurricane center said parts of Florida could see up to 8 inches of total rain accumulation from the storm. There was also Flood hazards in Georgia and South CarolinaIt was expected to rain between 8 and 13 cm. In some parts of northern Florida and southeastern Georgia, . has been found Tornado alerts until Wednesday night.

Valdosta, Georgia, and surrounding Lowndes County They received a flash flood warning when downtown Elsa passed nearby. Some roads and yards were inundated, county spokeswoman Megan Barwick said, with winds of 41 to 66 km/h reported at nearby Moody Air Force Base.

“I am not aware of any request for help,” “But we’ve seen some flooding and we’re seeing power lines and fallen trees,” Barwick said.

A woman sees damage to a home after high winds from Hurricane Elsa blew through Saint Michael in Barbados (Image: Reuters)

Power outages were reported Wednesday night along Elsa Road, with nearly 35,000 homes and businesses out on both sides of the Georgia-Florida state line. According to the site Blackouts.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said 13 people were rescued from a ship that left Cuba with 22 people on board late Monday. Nine people are still missing. Elsa is also credited with three deaths in the Caribbean prior to her arrival in Florida.

(By Ross Bynum and Kurt Anderson – AP)

